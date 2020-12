(Adds more comment)

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Health Canada on Wednesday approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE , clearing the way for shots to be delivered and administered across the country.

The nation's first coronavirus vaccine green light comes under a new interim order system that allows for accelerated approval very similar to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorizations.

DR. SAQIB SHAHAB, SASKATCHEWAN'S CHIEF MEDICAL HEALTH OFFICER

"What a remarkable achievement it is for us to have a vaccine 10 months into a pandemic. But it will take time."

SCOTT MOE, PREMIER OF SASKATCHEWAN

"Now we expect to receive those vaccines more quickly than was originally anticipated, and in greater quantities than we originally anticipated." (Reporting by Rod Nickel Editing by Denny Thomas)