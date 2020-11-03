INSTANT VIEW-China halts Ant Group's mega IPO

(Adds more comments)

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China suspended Ant Group's $37 billion stock market listing on Tuesday, thwarting the world's largest IPO with just days to go, in a dramatic move that left investors and bankers scrambling for answers.

Following are instant reactions from investors and analysts:

FRANCIS LUN, GEO SECURITIES CEO:

"The Communist Party has shown the tycoons who's boss. Jack Ma might be the richest man in the world but that doesn't mean a thing. This has gone from the deal of the century to the shock of the century. Jack Ma got ahead of himself by criticising the commercial banks and the regulatory regime."

ZHONG DAQI, FOUNDING PARTNER OF GUANGZHOU ZEYUAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO:

"It's the right move to regulate what's essentially a financial institution as their peers. And it's wrong not to do that in the past, and the mistake is being corrected. It will have a negative impact on pricing."

ALEX SIRAKOV, SENIOR ASSOCIATE AT ADVISORY FIRM KAPRONASIA:

"Ant may be just falling victim to their own size and success. I am more inclined to think of this as a political message reminding everyone this is a highly regulated economy."

WANG JIYUE, EX-SENIOR INVESTMENT BANKER AND A COLUMNIST FOR THE MAINLAND CAPITAL MARKET:

"The suspension does not necessarily mean cancellation, so the final listing is just a matter of time. But with the online micro-lending rules freshly rolled out, Ant does have the responsibility to spell out the impact to its business. In front of rules, Ant should not get special treatment and it's how the registration-base IPO system works."

VARUN MITTAL, SINGAPORE-BASED HEAD OF EMERGING MARKETS FINTECH BUSINESS AT EY

"As regulated financial services players like banks and insurers converge in offering to technology firms, regulators are faced with three options - regulate technology firms like incumbents, modify existing laws to handle new models and providers, and lastly create a new set of laws to manage oversight of technology firms.

Each country is adopting a diverse mix from the above three options to achieve the end objectives of stability of financial services ecosystem, consumer protection and preserving market competition."

PHILIPPE ESPINASSE, CAPITAL MARKETS CONSULTANT AND FORMER INVESTMENT BANKER:

"Either this is something that requires short-term clarification through an announcement and/or supplemental prospectus, and investors could be asked to reconfirm their orders, generally not many do so, when something like this happens. Or the deal will simply be pulled and delayed for a period time, pending resolution of the issues.

"This a significant blow or development for both for the company and other potential fintech issuers in Hong Kong and mainland China." (Reporting by Scott Murdoch, Samuel Shen, Anshuman Daga, Yingzhi Yang and Cheng Leng; Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edward Tobin and Carmel Crimmins)