SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Intel forecasts first-quarter revenue, profit above estimates as rivals chip away share

22 Jan 2021 / 04:59 H.

    Jan 21 (Reuters) - Intel Corp on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue and profit above Wall Street expectations, with sales expected to decline on a yearly basis as it loses share to rivals despite a pandemic-fueled boom in PC and data center chip demand.

    The chipmaker said it expects adjusted sales of $17.5 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.10, compared with analysts' average estimates of $16.06 billion and 93 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

    The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $20 billion, beating estimates of $17.5 billion. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast