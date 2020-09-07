INTERVIEW-German Finance Minister Scholz eyes more debt to support recovery

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The German economy is recovering from the coronavirus shock and will reach its pre-crisis size at the beginning of 2022 at the latest, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Monday.

"We see that the economic recovery is making headway. That's a good sign," Scholz said in an interview, adding that the economy could also be back to pre-crisis level before 2022 if the recovery was supported in the right way.

Scholz said he was therefore planning to take on substantial new debt also next year to sustain the economic recovery, which the government says it has already helped bring about with its rescue and stimulus measures. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Douglas Busvine)