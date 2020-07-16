Investors in Russian pipeline projects at risk of U.S. sanctions under 2017 law - Pompeo

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday announced the State Department is taking steps that could open to U.S. sanctions under a 2017 law investors in two pipeline projects that will carry natural gas from Russia to Turkey and Europe.

Speaking at a news conference, Pompeo said the department is updating public guidance for authorities under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act that could "put at risk" of U.S. sanctions investors in the Nordstream II and a branch of the Turkstream pipelines under that law.

