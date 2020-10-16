IPL Scoreboard

Oct 15 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of match 31 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab on Thursday at Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets Royal Challengers Bangalore 1st innings Aaron Finch b Murugan Ashwin 20 Devdutt Padikkal c Nicholas Pooran b Arshdeep Singh 18 Virat Kohli c Lokesh Rahul b Mohammed Shami 48 Washington Sundar c Chris Jordan b Murugan Ashwin 13 Shivam Dube c Lokesh Rahul b Chris Jordan 23 AB de Villiers c Deepak Hooda b Mohammed Shami 2 Chris Morris Not Out 25 Isuru Udana Not Out 10 Extras 4b 2lb 0nb 0pen 6w 12 Total (20.0 overs) 171-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-38 Padikkal, 2-62 Finch, 3-86 Sundar, 4-127 Dube, 5-134 de Villiers, 6-136 Kohli Did Not Bat : Saini, Siraj, Chahal Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Glenn Maxwell 4 0 28 0 7.00 Mohammed Shami 4 0 45 2 11.25 Arshdeep Singh 2 0 20 1 10.00 1w Ravi Bishnoi 3 0 29 0 9.67 2w Murugan Ashwin 4 0 23 2 5.75 Chris Jordan 3 0 20 1 6.67 2w ................................................ Kings XI Punjab 1st innings Lokesh Rahul Not Out 61 Mayank Agarwal b Yuzvendra Chahal 45 Chris Gayle Run Out Devdutt Padikkal 53 Nicholas Pooran Not Out 6 Extras 0b 3lb 0nb 0pen 9w 12 Total (20.0 overs) 177-2 Fall of Wickets : 1-78 Agarwal, 2-171 Gayle Did Not Bat : Maxwell, Hooda, Jordan, Ashwin, Shami, Bishnoi, Singh Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Chris Morris 4 0 22 0 5.50 3w Navdeep Saini 4 0 21 0 5.25 Yuzvendra Chahal 3 0 35 1 11.67 1w Isuru Udana 2 0 14 0 7.00 1w Mohammed Siraj 3 0 44 0 14.67 1w Washington Sundar 4 0 38 0 9.50 .............................................. Umpire Karumanaseri Ananthapadmanabhan Umpire Chettithody Shamsuddin Video Richard Illingworth Match Referee Vengalil Kutty