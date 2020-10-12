IPL Scoreboard

Oct 11 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of match 27 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Sunday at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets Delhi Capitals 1st innings Prithvi Shaw c Krunal Pandya b Trent Boult 4 Shikhar Dhawan Not Out 69 Ajinkya Rahane lbw Krunal Pandya 15 Shreyas Iyer c Trent Boult b Krunal Pandya 42 Marcus Stoinis Run Out Suryakumar Yadav 13 Alex Carey Not Out 14 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 5w 5 Total (20.0 overs) 162-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-4 Shaw, 2-24 Rahane, 3-109 Iyer, 4-130 Stoinis Did Not Bat : Patel, Patel, Rabada, Ashwin, Nortje Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Trent Boult 4 0 36 1 9.00 2w James Pattinson 3 0 37 0 12.33 3w Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 26 0 6.50 Krunal Pandya 4 0 26 2 6.50 Kieron Pollard 1 0 10 0 10.00 Rahul Chahar 4 0 27 0 6.75 ............................................................. Mumbai Indians 1st innings Rohit Sharma c Kagiso Rabada b Axar Patel 5 Quinton de Kock c Prithvi Shaw b Ravichandran Ashwin 53 Suryakumar Yadav c Shreyas Iyer b Kagiso Rabada 53 Ishan Kishan c Axar Patel b Kagiso Rabada 28 Hardik Pandya c Alex Carey b Marcus Stoinis 0 Kieron Pollard Not Out 11 Krunal Pandya Not Out 12 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 4w 4 Total (19.4 overs) 166-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-31 Sharma, 2-77 de Kock, 3-130 Yadav, 4-130 Pandya, 5-152 Kishan Did Not Bat : Pattinson, Chahar, Boult, Bumrah Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Kagiso Rabada 4 0 28 2 7.00 3w Anrich Nortje 4 0 28 0 7.00 1w Axar Patel 3 0 24 1 8.00 Ravichandran Ashwin 4 0 35 1 8.75 Harshal Patel 2 0 20 0 10.00 Marcus Stoinis 2.4 0 31 1 11.62 ................................... Umpire Christopher Gaffaney Umpire Sundaram Ravi Video Virender Sharma Match Referee Shakti Singh