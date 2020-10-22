IPL Scoreboard

Oct 21 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of match 39 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 8 wickets Kolkata Knight Riders 1st innings Shubman Gill c Chris Morris b Navdeep Saini 1 Rahul Tripathi c AB de Villiers b Mohammed Siraj 1 Nitish Rana b Mohammed Siraj 0 Tom Banton c AB de Villiers b Mohammed Siraj 10 Dinesh Karthik lbw Yuzvendra Chahal 4 Eoin Morgan c Gurkeerat Singh Mann b Washington Sundar 30 Pat Cummins c Devdutt Padikkal b Yuzvendra Chahal 4 Kuldeep Yadav Run Out Gurkeerat Singh Mann 12 Lockie Ferguson Not Out 19 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 1w 3 Total (20.0 overs) 84-8 Fall of Wickets : 1-3 Tripathi, 2-3 Rana, 3-3 Gill, 4-14 Banton, 5-32 Karthik, 6-40 Cummins, 7-57 Morgan, 8-84 Yadav Did Not Bat : Krishna, Vinod Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Chris Morris 4 1 16 0 4.00 1w Mohammed Siraj 4 2 8 3 2.00 Navdeep Saini 3 0 23 1 7.67 Isuru Udana 1 0 6 0 6.00 Yuzvendra Chahal 4 0 15 2 3.75 Washington Sundar 4 1 14 1 3.50 .............................................................. Royal Challengers Bangalore 1st innings Devdutt Padikkal Run Out Pat Cummins 25 Aaron Finch c Dinesh Karthik b Lockie Ferguson 16 Gurkeerat Singh Mann Not Out 21 Virat Kohli Not Out 18 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 3w 5 Total (13.3 overs) 85-2 Fall of Wickets : 1-46 Finch, 2-46 Padikkal Did Not Bat : de Villiers, Sundar, Morris, Siraj, Tillakaratna, Saini, Chahal Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Pat Cummins 3 0 18 0 6.00 1w Prasidh Krishna 2.3 0 20 0 8.00 1w Varun Chakravarthy 4 0 28 0 7.00 Lockie Ferguson 4 0 17 1 4.25 1w ................................... Umpire Virender Sharma Umpire Sundaram Ravi Video Christopher Gaffaney Match Referee Shakti Singh