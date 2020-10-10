IPL Scoreboard

Oct 10 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of match 24 between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Kolkata Knight Riders win by 2 runs Kolkata Knight Riders 1st innings Rahul Tripathi b Mohammed Shami 4 Shubman Gill Run Out Mandeep Singh 57 Nitish Rana Run Out Nicholas Pooran 2 Eoin Morgan c Glenn Maxwell b Ravi Bishnoi 24 Dinesh Karthik Run Out Nicholas Pooran 58 Andre Russell c Simran Singh b Arshdeep Singh 5 Pat Cummins Not Out 5 Extras 1b 2lb 0nb 0pen 6w 9 Total (20.0 overs) 164-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-12 Tripathi, 2-14 Rana, 3-63 Morgan, 4-145 Gill, 5-150 Russell, 6-164 Karthik Did Not Bat : Narine, Nagarkoti, Krishna, Vinod Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mohammed Shami 4 0 30 1 7.50 Arshdeep Singh 4 1 25 1 6.25 2w Chris Jordan 4 0 37 0 9.25 1w Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4 0 44 0 11.00 1w Ravi Bishnoi 4 0 25 1 6.25 ........................................................ Kings XI Punjab 1st innings Lokesh Rahul b Prasidh Krishna 74 Mayank Agarwal c Shubman Gill b Prasidh Krishna 56 Nicholas Pooran b Sunil Narine 16 Simran Singh c Nitish Rana b Prasidh Krishna 4 Glenn Maxwell Not Out 10 Mandeep Singh c (Sub) b Sunil Narine 0 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 0w 2 Total (20.0 overs) 162-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-115 Agarwal, 2-144 Pooran, 3-149 Singh, 4-151 Rahul, 5-158 Singh Did Not Bat : Jordan, Ur Rahman, Bishnoi, Shami, Singh Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Pat Cummins 4 0 29 0 7.25 Prasidh Krishna 4 0 29 3 7.25 Kamlesh Nagarkoti 3 0 40 0 13.33 Varun Chakravarthy 4 0 27 0 6.75 Sunil Narine 4 0 28 2 7.00 Nitish Rana 1 0 7 0 7.00 ................................... Umpire Christopher Gaffaney Umpire Ulhas Gandhe Video Virender Sharma Match Referee Manu Nayyar