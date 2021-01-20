SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Iran a threat to U.S. allies, forces in Middle East -Biden's Pentagon nominee

20 Jan 2021 / 06:30 H.

    WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Retired Army General Lloyd Austin, President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the Pentagon, said on Tuesday that Iran posed a threat to American allies in the region and forces stationed there.

    "Iran continues to be a destabilizing element in the region. ... It does present a threat to our partners in the region and those forces that we have stationed in the region," Austin said during his confirmation hearing.

    "If Iran were ever to get a nuclear capability, most every problem we deal with in the region would be tougher to deal with because of that," he added. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Leslie Adler)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast