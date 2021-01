MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Tehran had approved the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for domestic use.

"The Sputnik V vaccine was yesterday also registered and approved by our health authorities," Zarif said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow on Tuesday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Alison Williams)