Iran blacklists U.S. ambassador in Iraq, reciprocating U.S. move

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Iran on Friday blacklisted the U.S. ambassador in Iraq and two other diplomats following a similar move by the United States against Iran's envoy to Baghdad, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

"US Amb(assador) to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, has had a central role in coordinating terrorist acts in Iraq & beyond, in ... assassination of Gen. (Qassem) Soleimani... Today, Iran designated him & two other officials involved," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Jon Boyle)