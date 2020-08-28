Iran creditors seek to recover funds from Deutsche Boerse unit

BERLIN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Creditors of Iran have filed a suit in a New York court seeking to require Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream unit to surrender assets that allegedly belong to the country's central bank, the German stock exchange operator said on Thursday.

Deutsche Boerse said in a statement the complaint names Clearstream as a defendant, along with Iran, its central bank and several other institutions. It said Clearstream considers the claims to be unfounded and will take steps to defeat them.

U.S. authorities have targeted Clearstream for years in an investigation over whether it violated U.S. money laundering and Iran sanction laws. Deutsche Boerse has denied wrongdoing. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Chris Reese)