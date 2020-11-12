Iran installs advanced centrifuges at underground Natanz plant, IAEA says

VIENNA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Iran has installed a first cascade of advanced centrifuges in the underground Natanz uranium enrichment plant that its deal with major powers says can only be used for first-generation IR-1 machines, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog said.

Iran had previously informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that it would transfer three cascades of the uranium-enriching machines from an above-ground pilot plant at the Natanz nuclear site to the underground one after an above-ground centrifuge workshop burned down in an apparent act of sabotage.

Iran has installed and connected the cascade of IR-2m centrifuges but has not fed the cascade with uranium hexafluoride gas, the feedstock for centrifuges, the confidential IAEA report, obtained by Reuters, said on Wednesday.

