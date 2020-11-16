Iran registers record daily increase in coronavirus cases, fatalities - TV

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Iran reported a record 13,053 new coronavirus infections and 486 deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, as the government said it would impose stricter restrictions to curb the pandemic in the Middle East's worst-affected country.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that the total number of infected cases had reached 775,121, while the country's total fatalities had increased to 41,979. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)