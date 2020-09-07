Iran reports highest daily coronavirus cases in past 10 days

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Iran's health ministry on Monday reported 2,152 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase in 10 days, bringing the country's nationwide tally of infections to 388,810.

Iran's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 117 to 22,410, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV. Iran began the new school year on Saturday despite concerns by medical professionals and many parents over increased spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, one of the countries worst-hit by the pandemic in the Middle East. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)