DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Iran's total number of cases for the coronavirus has reached 250,458, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that 221 people had died in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 12,305.

Iran has been facing a sharp rise in the number of daily infections and deaths in past weeks as lockdown measures have eased.

