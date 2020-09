Sept 12 (Reuters) - Iran's coronavirus death toll rose by 116 to 23,029, a health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Saturday.

The total number of identified cases spiked by 2,139 in the last 24 hours to 399,940 in one of the Middle East's worst-hit countries, Sima Sadat Lari was quoted as saying. (Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)