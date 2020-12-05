SEARCH
IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER ZARIF SAYS WELCOMES UNDERSTANDINGS IN THE GULF ANNOUNCED BY KUWAIT - TWEET

05 Dec 2020 / 00:46 H.

