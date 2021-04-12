Iran's Zarif blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge -TV

DUBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - Iran blames its regional arch-foe Israel for Sunday's incident at the Natanz nuclear facility and will take its revenge, state TV quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying on Monday.

Tehran has said the site was hit by "nuclear terrorism".

"The Zionists want to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions ... they have publicly said that they will not allow this. But we will take our revenge from the Zionists," Zarif said.

