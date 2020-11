DUBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The assassination of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist displayed "the depth of enemies' hatred" towards the Islamic Republic, Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami tweeted on Friday.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme, was killed near Tehran on Friday. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)