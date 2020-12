DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Iran suspended flights to Britain for two weeks on Sunday due to the new coronavirus strain, state news agency IRNA reported.

"Due to the new circumstances in the spread of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, flights between Tehran and destinations in the UK will be suspended for two weeks," IRNA quoted Shahram Adamnejad, a deputy transport minister, as saying. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan)