Iran will strike a reciprocal blow against America for killing of top commander Soleimani -Iran supreme leader

22 Jul 2020 / 04:50 H.

    July 21 (Reuters) - Iran will strike a reciprocal blow against America for the killing of top Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday in a meeting with Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, according to Khamenei's official website.

    On Jan. 3, a U.S. drone strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force. Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iran-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region.

    (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh Editing by Chris Reese)

