DUBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Iraq aims to increase crude oil export capacity from its southern ports to 6 million barrels per day from the current 3.5 million barrels a day capacity, Karim Hattab, deputy oil minister for distribution affairs said in a statement.

Hattab said the increased capacity would be after 2023 and that the plan includes building 24 storage tanks.

