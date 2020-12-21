Iraq military says outlaw group fired rockets into Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties

Baghdad, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Iraqi military said that an "outlaw group" fired rockets at Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday.

The rockets hit a residential complex inside the Green Zone, damaging buildings and cars but causing no casualties, a military statement said.

Security sources told Reuters at least three Katyusha rockets landed in the Green Zone and security officials said the attack targeted the U.S. Embassy.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek and Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Angus MacSwan)