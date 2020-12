BAGHDAD, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Iraq put out fire at the second of two oil wells in small northern that were set ablaze by explosives on Dec. 9, the Oil Ministry said on Wednesday.

Technical crews from the state-run North Oil Co. Managed to extinguish a second well blazing at the 25,000 barrel-per-day Khabbaz field near the city of Kirkuk, the statement said. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, editing by Louise Heavens)