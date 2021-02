BAGHDAD, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Iraqi oil exports rose to 2.868 million barrels per day in January, from 2.846 million bpd in the previous month, the oil ministry said on Monday.

Exports from the country's southern Basra terminals reached 2.77 million bpd in January, up from around 2.75 million bpd the month before, the ministry added. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, editing by Louise Heavens)