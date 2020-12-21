SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

IRAQI SECURITY SOURCES SAY THE ROCKETS WERE TARGETING THE US EMBASSY INSIDE THE GREEN ZONE

21 Dec 2020 / 02:05 H.

    IRAQI SECURITY SOURCES SAY THE ROCKETS WERE TARGETING THE US EMBASSY INSIDE THE GREEN ZONE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast