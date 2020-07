BRUSSELS, July 16 (Reuters) - The European Union's top court fined on Thursday Romania and Ireland for delays and incomplete application of the bloc's rules against money laundering, it said in a statement.

Romania was ordered to pay to the European Commission a lump sum of 3 million euros, while Ireland was fined 2 million euros. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Alison Williams)