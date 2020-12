DUBLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Thursday said he believed there was a path to a trade deal between Britain and the European Union, adding that fishing was now the most difficult issue to be resolved.

"We believe that with political will there is now a path to a deal," Coveney told parliament. "I hope the existing gaps can be closed with realism and a sense of fairness on both sides." (Reporting by Conor Humphries)