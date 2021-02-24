Ireland says has factored in lower Q2 Astrazeneca vaccine supply

DUBLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The arrival of fewer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union during the second quarter has been factored into Irish forecasts that were updated on Tuesday, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said.

AstraZeneca expects to deliver less than half the COVID-19 vaccines it was contracted to supply the European Union between April and June, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Martin said earlier that if vaccines arrive on schedule, up to 82% of adults will have received their first dose and 55% to 60% will be fully vaccinated by the end of June. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)