Ireland to take 'very cautious approach' to easing COVID restrictions

DUBLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ireland plans to take "a very cautious approach" to easing COVID-19 restrictions in the coming weeks, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday ahead of a government meeting that will decide whether to reopen bars or ease travel restrictions.

"I know that is going to come as a further blow to some of the sectors that are not being reopened, but we just can't risk going backwards," he told reporters, following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Gareth Jones)