Irish PM says EU-UK trade deal can be reached

DUBLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ireland's Prime Minister on Wednesday said he believed Britain and the European Union could reach a trade deal in the coming weeks, including on the contentious issue of state-aid rules.

"The Europeans will do a deal, but it has to be a fair deal," Micheal Martin told parliament.

"...There is a distance to go yet. It really boils down to (the) will ... of the British government as to whether it wants to do a deal or not." (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)