Irish PM says 'good result' still possible in Brexit talks

DUBLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ireland's prime minister said on Wednesday there was still time for a "good result" in trade talks between Britain and the European Union and that he saw a landing zone for agreement on so-called "level playing-field" trade rules.

"Sometimes you can get a good result in extra time," Micheal Martin told euronews television in an interview when asked if time was running out for an agreement.

"I do believe there is a landing zone on the level playing-field, that then leads into a dispute resolution mechanism that would enable both sides to react if one was undermining the agreement and in breach of the agreement," Martin added. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)