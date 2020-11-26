SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Irish PM says 'good result' still possible in Brexit talks

26 Nov 2020 / 00:13 H.

    DUBLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ireland's prime minister said on Wednesday there was still time for a "good result" in trade talks between Britain and the European Union and that he saw a landing zone for agreement on so-called "level playing-field" trade rules.

    "Sometimes you can get a good result in extra time," Micheal Martin told euronews television in an interview when asked if time was running out for an agreement.

    "I do believe there is a landing zone on the level playing-field, that then leads into a dispute resolution mechanism that would enable both sides to react if one was undermining the agreement and in breach of the agreement," Martin added. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast