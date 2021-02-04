Irish PM says Northern Ireland rhetoric must be dialled down

DUBLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday called for calm and a dialing down of rhetoric in a dispute between Britain and the European Union over Brexit checks on goods going between Northern Ireland and other parts of the United Kingdom.

British and EU officials are due to meet on Wednesday to discuss how to ease the passage of goods across the new customs border after shortages and delivery disruptions sparked anger in the British-ruled region.

"I think the rhetoric of the last couple of days we need to dial down. We need to come back and have calm engagement here and be pragmatic about this," Martin told Today FM radio, adding "pragmatism and common sense" should be applied to trading arrangements. (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Chris Reese)