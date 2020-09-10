Irish PM urges UK to reverse treaty override - FT

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ireland's prime minister, Micheal Martin, has called on Britain to drop its plan to breach some parts of its European Union exit treaty, telling the Financial Times it was not clear now if British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted a new EU trade deal.

"I think the British government needs to move to restore trust and to give meaningful reassurance to the European negotiators," Martin said in an interview with the newspaper.

"Our colleagues in Europe, in particular those conducting the negotiations, are now wondering whether the will is there or not to arrive at a conclusion and get an agreement — and that is a very serious issue." (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Estelle Shirbon)