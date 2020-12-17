Irish prime minister to restrict movement pending covid-19 test result

DUBLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin is to restrict his movements while waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test, following a positive test for French President Macron.

"The Taoiseach and President Macron were both attendees at the EU Council meeting in Brussels last week. The Taoiseach is limiting his contacts this afternoon as a precaution while he is tested," a spokesman said on Thursday.

The result of the test is expected on Thursday afternoon. (Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Alex Richardson)