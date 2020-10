CAIRO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - An Islamic State spokesman called on the militant group's supporters to target Westerners in Saudi Arabia and the kingdom's economic infrastructure.

Abu Hamza al-Muhajir, in a recorded speech, said the kingdom had supported normalisation with Israel by opening its airspace for Israeli flights to neighbouring Gulf states. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Alexandra Hudson)