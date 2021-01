CAIRO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility early on Friday for Baghdad's suicide attack, via the group's Amaq news agency on its Telegram channel.

Two men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on Thursday, killing at least 32 people in Iraq's first big suicide bombing for three years, authorities said, describing it as a possible sign of the reactivation of Islamic State. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese)