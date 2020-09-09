SEARCH
Israel imposes week-long restrictions on coronavirus contagion zones

09 Sep 2020 / 00:29 H.

    JERUSALEM, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Israel on Tuesday began a week-long campaign of night curfews and school closures in dozens of towns and neighbourhoods with high coronavirus counts, hoping it will help stem a spike in cases.

    Most of the 40 zones subject to the partial lockdowns are identified with Israeli Arabs or ultra-Orthodox Jews, minorities where crowding has helped spread the pandemic.

    Israel, with a population of 9 million, has recorded 135,288 cases of COVID-19 and 1,031 deaths.

    Some government officials have called for a nationwide lockdown if the partial measures fail. That could disrupt celebrations of the Jewish high holy days, which run from Sept. 18 to Oct. 10. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

