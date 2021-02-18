Israel's Netanyahu says he held phone call with Biden

TEL AVIV, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Netanyahu's office said in a statement, the first public call since Biden took office.

"The conversation was very friendly and warm and lasted about an hour. The two leaders noted their longstanding personal ties and said they would work together to further strengthen the strong relations between Israel and the United States," the statement said. (Reporting by Rami Ayyub, Editing by Franklin Paul)