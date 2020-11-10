Israel to send first delegation to Sudan on Sunday to firm up normalisation - source

JERUSALEM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Israel plans to send its first delegation to Sudan on Sunday to firm up the countries' U.S.-brokered announcement on Oct. 23 that they would normalise relations, a source briefed on the provisional itinerary said.

The source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality, spoke to Reuters on Tuesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, which has spearheaded outreach to Khartoum, had no immediate comment. Nor did Sudanese officials. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson)