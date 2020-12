JERUSALEM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Israel warned on Thursday that its facilities abroad could be targeted by Iran, which has been issuing new threats against Israel since the killing of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist.

In its warning, Israel's counter-terrorism bureau said Iran could try to carry out attacks in nearby countries, including Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)