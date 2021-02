BEIRUT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - An Israeli drone blew up in the sky above south Lebanon on Wednesday, local broadcaster NBN and a security source said.

The source said the drone was shot down. Witnesses said they heard an explosion.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Lebanon regularly complains to the United Nations against Israel for violating its airspace with drones and jets. (Reporting by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam; Editing by Alison Williams)