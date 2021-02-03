Italia Viva's chief Renzi says coalition talks have failed

ROME, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Talks aimed at reviving Italy's ruling coalition have failed, Matteo Renzi, the head of the small Italia Viva party which triggered the political crisis, said on Tuesday.

A mediator has spent the last two days trying to patch up differences between the old allies, but Renzi wrote on Twitter that negotiations had broken down over an array of issues, including health spending, education and infrastructure.

"We take into account the 'nos' of our colleagues in the ex-coalition," Renzi said. (Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)