SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

ITALIAN PRESIDENT HAS GIVEN A MANDATE TO FORMER ECB CHIEF DRAGHI TO FORM A GOVERNMENT -OFFICIAL

03 Feb 2021 / 20:16 H.

    ITALIAN PRESIDENT HAS GIVEN A MANDATE TO FORMER ECB CHIEF DRAGHI TO FORM A GOVERNMENT -OFFICIAL

    Did you like this article?

    email blast