Italian president says sees chance fallen coalition can be revived

ROME, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella, looking to overcome a political crisis that has triggered the downfall of the government, said on Friday he believed the collapsed coalition could be still revived.

Following three days of talks with party leaders, Mattarella said he would launch a fresh initiative immediately to see if a solution could be found.

Shortly afterwards, he summoned the head of the lower house of parliament, Roberto Fico, and was widely expected to ask him to mediate with the squabbling coalition parties to try to resolve their differences. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer and Angelo Amante; editing by Gavin Jones)