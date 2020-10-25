Italy PM says new measures should curb COVID rise in coming weeks

MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said tighter restrictions announced on Sunday, including early closing for restaurants and bars, should allow the rapidly rising curve of the coronavirus epidemic to be brought under control in the coming weeks.

"We think that we will suffer a bit this month but by gritting our teeth a bit with these restrictions, we'll be able to breathe again in December," he told a news conference, adding that the government aimed to protect both public health and the economy.

Sectors hit by the measures would be helped out by support measures being worked out by the government, he said. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Susan Fenton)