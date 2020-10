ROME, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Italy's southern Campania region, around Naples, on Thursday announced it would shut down schools until the end of October, the region said in a statement, in an effort to curb an increase in COVID-19 infections.

On Thursday Italy recorded 8,804 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak, of which some 1,127 were in Campania.

