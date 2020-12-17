SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

ITALY'S HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS EXPECTS TO BEGIN COVID-19 VACCINATIONS ON DEC. 27

17 Dec 2020 / 19:20 H.

    ITALY'S HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS EXPECTS TO BEGIN COVID-19 VACCINATIONS ON DEC. 27

    Did you like this article?

    email blast